Lincoln UTC shapes future STEM heroes

Over the past year, the outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted that STEM-related practical skills are more important than ever. Experts in science, technology, engineering, and maths have played a crucial role in the global response to the pandemic, demonstrating the key capabilities we need to nurture and encourage in the younger generation.

Lincoln UTC has a mission to help students with an interest in STEM subjects to gain the skills required to secure their future.

Students join the UTC in year 10 or year 12 to study a specialist curriculum of innovative technical subjects geared towards building the foundations for an exciting career in the highest paying industries.

Life at Lincoln UTC is very different to a ‘normal’ secondary school. Students are expected to dress smartly in business attire rather than a uniform, and effectively manage themselves without a bell.

The working day is longer, but teachers do not set homework. Most importantly, students choose to be at the UTC, and the learning environment is mature, calm, and purposeful.

The UTC encourages students to connect their learning to the bigger picture through real life experiences.

Earlier this year the nationwide shortage of PPE prompted students to put their engineering skills into practise by utilising 3D printing to manufacture face shields.

Most recently, they have been studying the scientific processes behind proposed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Applications are open to join Lincoln UTC in September 2021. Book a personal tour by calling 01522 775990. For more information visit www.lincolnutc.co.uk or email [email protected].