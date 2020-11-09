Lincolnshire Paralympian going into the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ castle

This year at a Welsh castle instead of an Australian jungle

A Paralympic gold medallist from Lincolnshire is heading into the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, although the coronavirus pandemic means this time it will take place in Wales instead of Australia.

Hollie Arnold MBE is the current F46 (Javelin throw) Paralympic Javelin Gold Medallist after winning the top prize at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016. Among her other achievements are World Championship Gold medals in Lyon, Doha and London.

The 26-year-old from Holton le Clay near Grimsby is one of 10 celebrities in this year’s show, which is being held at the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

The celebrities were revealed by Ant and Dec in a special pre-series show on ITV1 over the weekend. The series will begin on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, November 15.

Hollie, who was born without her right forearm, said: “I never ever ever could’ve passed this up. I think a lot of my friends and family are going to be like ‘I can’t believe she didn’t tell me, absolutely fuming’.”

Speaking about the famous Bushtucker Trials, Hollie added: “I’m definitely not going to be exempt from anything. Having one arm is not going to stop me at all.”

IT’S OFFICIAL……. Hollie is going into the CASTLE 🏰!! Who else is excited to see her heading into @imacelebrity?

👑👑

Hollie is now in lockdown and #TeamHollie will be taking over her social media! BRING ON NEXT SUNDAY! ✨❤️#itv #imaceleb #TeamHollie pic.twitter.com/G2sQipWMVK — Hollie Arnold MBE (@HollieA2012) November 8, 2020

The other nine campmates

Sir Mo Farah CBE, who has 10 world and Olympic gold medals to his name.

Star of stage and screen Shane Richie, best known for his role as Alfie Moon in Eastenders, who enjoyed a trip to Lincoln last month.

Beverley Callard, who played Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, and fellow soap star Jessica Plummer, who was also a member of British girl group Neon Jungle, will join the other celebrities at the Welsh castle.

Journalist Victoria Derbyshire, presenter Vernon Kay, Radio One’s Jordan North, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, and author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher complete the line-up.