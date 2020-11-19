Lincolnshire Wolds estate to host BBC Countryfile this weekend

Catch it on BBC One this Sunday

The Lincolnshire Wolds will feature on BBC Countryfile this weekend, as the programme explores South Ormsby Estate.

The weekly rural and environmental affairs programme will air on BBC One from 6.25pm on Sunday, November 22 from South Ormsby Estate in the Lincolnshire Wolds, just outside of Louth.

The programme will look at the estate’s vision to build a sustainable rural economy which protects the environment.

South Ormsby Estate regularly tackles climate change with its business model, and it will play an integral part in this weekend’s programme.

The episode focuses on Emma Wright and Keira Rhodes, two young women who work on the estate in very different ways.

Emma works as a graduate trainee, while Keira is developing new products for Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef, homegrown produce made at the estate from their rare herd of Lincoln Red cattle.

Jon Thornes, custodian of South Ormsby Estate, said: “South Ormsby Estate has many amazing stories to tell and so we were honoured to welcome the hosts of BBC Countryfile and share some of those stories with them.

“We’re also proud to be showcasing our corner of the Lincolnshire Wolds to a national audience on one of the country’s most loved TV programmes.

“Although we’re proud of the rich history of this estate, we’re focused on the future.

“That’s why we’re working hard to lead the way in creating a sustainable rural economy that will create jobs and livelihoods for generations to come while restoring the natural environment and combating climate change.”

You can watch the show, hosted by Anita Rani, Joe Crowley, Adam Henson and Tom Heap, on BBC One at 6.25pm on Sunday, November 22, or watch it on catchup on BBC iPlayer.