Nearly 130 Lincolnshire schools hit by coronavirus
County council working with 127 schools
A further 13 Lincolnshire schools had positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 23 that it is working with 127 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Boston Grammar School, Wygate Park Academy (Spalding), Waddington All Saints Academy, Lincoln Castle Academy, Potterhanworth Primary School, Priory Pembroke Academy (Cherry Willingham), St Andrew’s Primary School (Woodhall Spa), Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy, Corringham Primary School, The John Fielding School (Boston), Lincoln Carlton Academy, Nettleham Infants and Nursery School.
Carlton Road Academy, which is not yet on the council’s list, said in on November 21 regarding the Year 3 ‘Elephant’ class that an individual who has been on the school site has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a further update over the weekend the school said that Year 5 classes need to self-isolate from Monday, November 23.
Louth Academy, which is already on the list, announced on Monday that two more Year 8 pupils had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a total of 35 students now being in self-isolation as a precaution, including the 13 from last week.
Meanwhile, the schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 127 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- Boston Grammar School
- Wygate Park Academy, Spalding
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Potterhanworth Primary School
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa
- Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy
- Corringham Primary School
- The John Fielding School, Boston
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Nettleham Infants and Nursery School
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary School
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
- St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Boston Pioneers Academy
- Chapel St Leonards Primary School
- Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Spalding Grammar School
- Great Steeping Primary School (closed)
- Cranwell Primary School
- Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham
- Billingborough Primary School
- Holton Le Clay Junior School
- Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School
- Stamford College
- Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen
- Long Sutton County Primary School
- St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford
- Stamford Welland Academy
The county council confirmed on Monday, November 23 that no school cases have been closed by Public Health England since last week’s update.
Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:
- Limes Play and Learn, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery was not on Monday’s list.
North East Lincolnshire Council
More recent data is not yet available regarding the exact number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire.
The last data provided by North East Lincolnshire Council on November 2 stated that at the time it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
On November 10 the council had notification of three more schools with suspected cases, but no newer data has been issued since then.
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases since term restarted.