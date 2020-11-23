Nearly 130 Lincolnshire schools hit by coronavirus

A further 13 Lincolnshire schools had positive cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on November 23 that it is working with 127 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Boston Grammar School, Wygate Park Academy (Spalding), Waddington All Saints Academy, Lincoln Castle Academy, Potterhanworth Primary School, Priory Pembroke Academy (Cherry Willingham), St Andrew’s Primary School (Woodhall Spa), Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy, Corringham Primary School, The John Fielding School (Boston), Lincoln Carlton Academy, Nettleham Infants and Nursery School.

Carlton Road Academy, which is not yet on the council’s list, said in on November 21 regarding the Year 3 ‘Elephant’ class that an individual who has been on the school site has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a further update over the weekend the school said that Year 5 classes need to self-isolate from Monday, November 23.

Louth Academy, which is already on the list, announced on Monday that two more Year 8 pupils had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a total of 35 students now being in self-isolation as a precaution, including the 13 from last week.

Meanwhile, the schools currently listed as closed are Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby), King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham), and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 127 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

Boston Grammar School

Wygate Park Academy, Spalding

Waddington All Saints Academy

Lincoln Castle Academy

Potterhanworth Primary School

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

St Andrew’s Primary School, Woodhall Spa

Boston St Mary’s Primary Academy

Corringham Primary School

The John Fielding School, Boston

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Nettleham Infants and Nursery School

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary School

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Junior School

Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham

Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)

North Thoresby Primary Academy

The Priory School, Spalding

Washingborough Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding

St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham

Springwell Alternative Academy, Spalding

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Boston Pioneers Academy

Chapel St Leonards Primary School

Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Great Steeping Primary School (closed)

Cranwell Primary School

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham

Billingborough Primary School

Holton Le Clay Junior School

Bracebridge Infant and Nursery School

Stamford College

Community Learning in Partnership, Market Rasen

Long Sutton County Primary School

St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford

Stamford Welland Academy

The county council confirmed on Monday, November 23 that no school cases have been closed by Public Health England since last week’s update.

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:

Limes Play and Learn, Louth

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery was not on Monday’s list.

North East Lincolnshire Council

More recent data is not yet available regarding the exact number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire.

The last data provided by North East Lincolnshire Council on November 2 stated that at the time it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.

On November 10 the council had notification of three more schools with suspected cases, but no newer data has been issued since then.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases since term restarted.