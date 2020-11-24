New speed bumps after woman injured in Grantham ASDA car park

New speed bumps have been installed in the ASDA car park in Grantham after a woman was injured and trapped under a car earlier this month.

Emergency services attended the scene after the woman was hit by a Honda car on Union Street at around 11.56am on November 15.

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

People tried to help and one person went underneath the car and held her hand until she was rescued, according to the Grantham Journal.

A number of speed bumps have since been installed in the car park over the weekend to limit the speed of vehicles and help aid in managing traffic at the store.

An ASDA spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues we have made some changes to the to our Grantham store including an increased number of speed bumps throughout the car park.”