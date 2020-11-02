Not again! Shoppers empty shelves in pre-lockdown rush

Panic buying once again set in and shelves were starting to look bare in a pre-lockdown rush in Lincoln over the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday evening that England will go into a second national lockdown from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December 2.

Tesco on Wragby Road was among the places to be busy with people rushing out to the shops over the weekend, and limits were already in place on certain products. Large queues were also seen at Tritton Road supermarkets on Sunday.

Ruth Hollingsworth went to do her shopping at Tesco around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 31 and told The Lincolnite: “I’m surprised people haven’t learnt from last time. I went after work and was surprised how empty everything was.”

She said it wasn’t too busy at the time she went, but there was a bit of a queue at checkouts and paracetamol, meat, pasta, rice, toilet roll and hand wash in particular were in short supply.

She shared photos of the shelves looking very bare on social media and her post was shared over 480 times.