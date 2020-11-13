Partly restored Triumph sells for £73k at classic car auction
163 lots went under the hammer after business closure
A partly restored 1968 Triumph TR5 was the biggest seller at £73,000, including fees, at a recent classic cars auction.
Holdings S & M Limited, trading as Triumph Restoration, specialised in the maintenance, repair and restoration of classic Triumph Carrs, but the business closed its premises in Rand and Horncastle and went into administration in May this year.
Auctioneers Eddisons CJM were instructed to sell of the company’s assets, which went under the hammer in an online auction that ended earlier this week.
The auction included a TR5 sports car at an advanced state of restoration, a 1920s Rolls Royce rolling chassis with spare engine parts, axels and various other items, as well as a 1997 London taxi that has been converted into a wedding car.
It extended to 163 lots, 68 of which are parts and spares, both reclaimed and replicated, with almost all of them for Triumph cars.
The auction sales included the following: