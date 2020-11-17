Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Scunthorpe
His family have asked for privacy
A man who was in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Scunthorpe has died of his injuries.
The pedestrian was hit by an orange BMW on the A18 Queensway at around 5pm on Sunday, November 15.
He was rushed to hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, but has now died as a result of the crash.
The family of the victim are currently being supported by police officers and have asked for privacy during this time.
Humberside Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses of the incident, or anyone that may have dash cam footage of it.
If you can help the investigation, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting log 356 of November 15.