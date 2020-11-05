Police appeal to ID revellers after 200 attend illegal rave

Five police officers were injured in the incident

Lincolnshire Police are investigating an illegal rave in a village near Spalding where five officers were injured and four men arrested.

Police were called to the area of Shep Whites in Holbeach St Matthew in the early hours of September 20, where officers found around 200 people in attendance.

Five officers were injured while trying to close down the illegal gathering. None of the officers were seriously injured.

Four men were arrested at the time. Of the people arrested, three have been released under investigation.

The other was 24-year-old Page Taylor, of the Oaklands in Swaffham in Norfolk. He was arrested and later charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Taylor is on bail to appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 4, 2021.

Detectives are investigating the illegal rave and on November 5 the force released pictures of people they are looking to identify.

Anyone who recognises the people, or who has information about what happened, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 60 of September 20.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independently charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Inspector Nick Waters of South Holland Police said: “This gathering was in clear contravention of the legislation at the time and those involved put themselves and the community at risk.

“Incidents involving such a high number of people can make it difficult for officers to deal with everyone at the time, but we can investigate afterwards and these images from police body worn cameras are an example of that.”