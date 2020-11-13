Police concerned for safety of child wandering alone
Thought to be a boy no older than 8
A boy thought to be no older than eight years old is missing from New Waltham in North East Lincolnshire and police are concerned for his safety.
Humberside Police officers have been conducting extensive enquiries after a call from someone reporting a child, who appeared to be alone, wandering around Harvey Walk, New Waltham at 12.15am on Friday, November 13.
The boy is wearing dark coloured pyjamas and slippers and police have released a CCTV image to show the child they are looking for. The image is from 12.04am on Thompson Drive, Grimsby.
He was last seen on Harvey Walk, but is believed to have headed towards Peterson Drive and then turned left around midnight on Friday.
Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “I want to reassure the public that we have teams on the ground in the Harvey Walk and surrounding areas conducting a number of enquiries to try and locate this child.
“We have been making CCTV enquiries, going house to house and searching lots of areas in the vicinity, as understandably we are concerned for the safety of the child.
“Currently we have the CCTV image below which shows the child we are looking for. I appreciate the quality of this is low so we would ask locals to check their CCTV footage and contact us if they see anything similar.
“I would ask the public not to speculate about the circumstances, but to contact us on 101 quoting log 16 of November 13 with urgency should they have any information that could lead us to the whereabouts of the child.”