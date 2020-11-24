Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Skegness man

His jacket was found by the beach

A 40-year-old man has gone missing in Skegness, with police saying they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Bryan Brett was reported missing at around 5.30am on Sunday, November 22, after last being seen in the Holylake Drive area of the seaside town.

Bryan is white with grey hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Superdry coat, with blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

A black puffer jacket that he was also wearing has been found at the entrance to Skegness beach, next to the North Shore Hotel.

It is believed that Bryan may be in the Skegness or Ingoldmells area, but officers need the public’s help to track him down.

If you know where Bryan is or can help find him, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], remembering to quote incident 184 of November 23.