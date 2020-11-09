Police probe arson attack at Wainfleet pub

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident

Police are investigating an arson attack at a pub in Wainfleet over the weekend, but fortunately nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Barkham Arms pub just before 9.50pm on Saturday, November 7 after reports of a door at the premises being set alight.

Investigating officers are working with the fire service as part of the enquiry, which is being treated as an arson with intent to endanger life.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses and anyone who could assist the enquiry should contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 470 of November 7.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.