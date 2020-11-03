Kirton in Lindsey
November 3, 2020 11.43 am

RAF veteran boosts donations for local food bank

Not his first good deed this year
Ian Lawrence and his wife Michelle have been relentless with their charity work. | Photo: Barnaby Morley

A local Airsoft club run by an RAF veteran has donated hundreds of food items to a North Lincolnshire food bank in the club’s latest charitable act of 2020.

RAF veteran Ian Lawrence and his fellow members at Lincolnshire Airsoft Club responded to a social media appeal from the Kirton in Lindsey food bank near Scunthorpe.

So far, over 300 separate food items have been donated by people of all ages at the club, in two separate drop offs.

Hundreds of bags of food delivered, with more on the way. | Photo: Lincolnshire Airsoft Club

A third delivery has been planned for Thursday, November 5, the day the country goes back into national lockdown.

Ian and the rest of the Lincolnshire Airsoft Club members have also spent 2020 helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic, creating PPE free of charge.

Over 5,000 face shields were made during the first lockdown. | Photo: Lincolnshire Airsoft Club

They were involved in the 3D printing of 5,215 face shields, provided 500 nitrile safety gloves and created nearly 60 litres of hand sanitiser.

LAC did all they could to help during the COVID-19 outbreak. | Photo: Lincolnshire Airsoft Club

LAC is also involved in the annual Poppy Appeal, raising money through charity auctions.

When asked about all of the group’s charitable acts, Ian said: “If we do not look out for each other, then who will?”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.