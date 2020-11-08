Seven masked armed men arrested over Lincoln burglary and attack

Youngest was 14 and they had a samurai sword too

Lincolnshire Police arrested seven men who were allegedly involved in a burglary and attack in Lincoln on Saturday.

At around 11.15pm on November 7 officers were deployed in the area of Shuttleworth House in Lincoln after a disturbance was spotted on CCTV by staff in the police control room.

The main concern was that a number of people, all seen to have their faces covered and suspected of carrying weapons, were nearby.

Officers attended and found two injured men. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Seven male suspects were located and arrested shortly after, and officers also found and seized a number of weapons, including a samurai sword.

Of those detained the youngest is aged 14 and the oldest is 28.

They were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm.

They are still in custody for questioning.

Police officers remain on the scene.

If you have any information that could assist the police enquiry, contact them by calling 101 quoting incident 499 of 07/11/2020.