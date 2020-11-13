Lincoln
Severe damage and neighbour’s cat dies in Lincoln flat fire

Residents were safe, apart from one furry friend
The damage inside one of the flats.

A block of flats in Lincoln have suffered severe damage after a fire started in a second floor bedroom.

The flats on Monson Street by Lincoln High Street caught fire on Friday morning, with fire services called at 8.15am to tackle the blaze.

Emergency services cordoned off the road while firefighters extinguished the flames, and every person in the flats was safe.

The flat was severely damaged by the fire.

Unfortunately, a neighbour in the flats saw their cat die in the fire, and all floors of the building were damaged as a result of the incident.

There was severe damage by fire to most of the second floor flat, as well as the contents, and smoke damage to the whole of another flat on that floor.

The communal areas of the second and third floor were also affected, as well as water damage to all flats in the building.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue posted an update on its Twitter account explaining how firefighters put the blaze out.

