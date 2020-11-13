Severe damage and neighbour’s cat dies in Lincoln flat fire

Residents were safe, apart from one furry friend

A block of flats in Lincoln have suffered severe damage after a fire started in a second floor bedroom.

The flats on Monson Street by Lincoln High Street caught fire on Friday morning, with fire services called at 8.15am to tackle the blaze.

Emergency services cordoned off the road while firefighters extinguished the flames, and every person in the flats was safe.

Unfortunately, a neighbour in the flats saw their cat die in the fire, and all floors of the building were damaged as a result of the incident.

There was severe damage by fire to most of the second floor flat, as well as the contents, and smoke damage to the whole of another flat on that floor.

The communal areas of the second and third floor were also affected, as well as water damage to all flats in the building.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue posted an update on its Twitter account explaining how firefighters put the blaze out.

2/2 Severe damage by heat and smoke to communal areas on the second and third floors and water damage to the remaining flats. Extinguished using 3 hose reels, 1 main jet and 1 Aerial Ladder Platform. Thermal imaging cameras used to investigate the roof space. — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) November 13, 2020