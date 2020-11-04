Three Lincolnshire Poundland stores trial new ‘shop-in-shops’

Three Poundland stores in Lincolnshire will trial a new chilled and frozen range from later this month.

The Lincoln (lower) High Street branch will have the range on the week of November 23, while the shops on Scunthorpe High Street and Skegness Lumley Road will launch it a week earlier.

Items in the range include everyday meals and snacks, such as ready meals and pizzas, as well as frozen desserts.

The ‘shop-in-shops’ move is part of the Diamond ICE project launched by Poundland to ensure that people could buy more of what they need in one place.

A total of 26 stores will be introducing the shop-in-shops across England, in addition to the 70-plus stores that were converted earlier this year.

It is hoped that, if successful, frozen and chilled ranges will be introduced in over 500 stores over the next two years.

The work will continue to roll out on these launches throughout the UK’s second coronavirus lockdown, with Poundland listed as an essential shop.

The budget shopping chain is working with with frozen food retailers Fultons as part of the transformation, a company which Poundland bought out in October.

Managing director of Fultons, Poundland’s new chilled and frozen food arm, Karen Rees, said: “Colleagues are working closely together to bring the new ranges to more stores by December as part of the Diamond Ice rollout and we’ll continue working during the new lockdown.

“As an essential retailer we know how much customers appreciate being able to do more of their shopping under one roof.

“We look forward to welcoming them to our revamped stores, helping them manage challenging times.”