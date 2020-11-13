Two men charged after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

They were also both charged with burglary

Two men have been caught and charged after absconding from an open prison near Boston.

Levi Mitchell, 36, who was serving a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp during the afternoon of Saturday, October 24.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Friday, November 13 that Levi, who has ginger hair and brown eyes, has been charged with escaping lawful custody and a burglary offence.

Meanwhile Charley Oakley, 28, of North Street in Burwell, who was also serving a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on July 20 this year.

He has been charged with the same two offences as Mitchell.

Mitchell, Oakley and Tony Smith, 21, of Schole Road in Willingham appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charge relates to an incident in Fairview Grove in Swaffham Prior in East Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, November 11.

The men were arrested in Rayne, Essex, on Wednesday.