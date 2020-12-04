1,877 COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths this week in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 1,877 new coronavirus cases and 109 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire this week.

This comes as Friday saw 396 new cases and 27 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 319 new cases in Lincolnshire, 44 in North Lincolnshire and 33 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Friday, 19 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, four in North East Lincolnshire and four in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 13 new local hospital deaths on Friday, including nine at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Friday, national cases increased by 16,298 to 1,690,432 while deaths rose by 504 to 60,617.

In local news, COVID infection rates in Lincolnshire schools have risen, but are still too low to justify closing them early, health bosses said. There have been a further 18 Lincolnshire schools with positive cases of coronavirus over the last seven days.

Lincolnshire received 20,000 lateral flow (rapid) tests for mass or community testing along with protective and IT equipment. The county can get tests for up to 10% of the population (around 75,000 kits), but it doesn’t yet have the capacity or staff to do so.

A donor centre in Scunthorpe will be one of 14 new locations used to urgently collect blood plasma for COVID-19 treatment trials and potential general use in hospitals.

This week saw the UK’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine. It is 95% effective and United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust is one of the fifty trusts which will get the vaccine next week. Here are the groups who will get the jab first.

Greater Lincolnshire entered tier 3 on Wednesday, the toughest restrictions. Here’s everything you need to know about travelling during the festive period.

Nationally, the R (rate of infection) number for Greater Lincolnshire has fallen slightly between 0.8 and 1, meaning for every 10 people who are infected with COVID-19, they will pass it on to eight others.

The UK has said it is “confident” it will have 800,000 vaccine doses by next week – immunisations will start Tuesday. 40 million doses have been ordered.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last week:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, December 4 28,003 cases (up 396) 17,723 in Lincolnshire (up 319)

4,939 in North Lincolnshire (up 44)

5,341 in North East Lincolnshire (up 33) 976 deaths (up 27) 643 from Lincolnshire (up 19)

171 from North Lincolnshire (up four)

162 from North East Lincolnshire (up four) of which 589 hospital deaths (up 13) 321 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up nine)

15 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

252 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four) 1,690,432 UK cases, 60,617 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.