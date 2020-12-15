322 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 322 new coronavirus cases and 20 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 263 new cases in Lincolnshire, 46 in North Lincolnshire and 13 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, four in North East Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Lincolnshire deaths have hit 800 since the pandemic started.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including four at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals. Since the pandemic started, United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust has now had more than 400 deaths.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 18,450 to 1,888,116 while deaths rose by 506 to 64,908.

In local news, health bosses have said Lincolnshire’s coronavirus numbers are “still very volatile” and do not expect the county to go down a tier in the government’s announcement on Wednesday.

People hoping to spend time with their extended family over the Christmas period are being told to “knuckle down” in the festive run-up.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across England, with local community sites dedicated to giving out the jab opening in two Lincolnshire towns — Louth and Grantham.

Meanwhile, a new drive-through coronavirus testing centre will open in Stamford on Wednesday.

Four Greater Lincolnshire authorities are now below the national average infection rate according to new government data: South Holland, South Kesteven, North and North East Lincolnshire, so there is some hope Northern Lincolnshire could go down a tier.

On Tuesday, 10 Lincolnshire schools recorded a pupil or member of staff with COVID-19 in the last seven days. The current infection rate for school age children in Lincolnshire is 186 cases per 100,000, which is lower than the rate of 255 cases per 100,000 for all ages.

Nationally, scientists and academics have warned that mixing at Christmas is a “terrible idea” and will cause a spike in infections. No 10 has admitted Christmas mixing guidance is “under review”.

This comes after the health secretary, Matt Hancock announced Monday that new tier restrictions will be put in place for certain areas in England.

This will affect nearly 10.8 million people and will mean that from Wednesday morning, at least 61% of England’s population will be under the toughest restrictions – tier 3.

Here's Greater Lincolnshire's infection rate up to December 14 according to the government dashboard:

