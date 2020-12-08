Bus driver dies after crash with van

A female bus driver died after a crash with a van on the B1434 Howsham Road between Brigg and Howsham on Tuesday morning.

The crash between a Dennis bus, travelling towards Brigg, and a silver Renault Traffic van, travelling towards Howsham, happened just before 9am on Tuesday, December 8.

Humberside Police said: “Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

The driver of the van sustained minor injuries.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the B1434 on Tuesday morning, or who saw either vehicle before the crash, or has dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 77 of December 8.