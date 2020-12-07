COVID-19 vaccinations start in Lincolnshire from Tuesday

The first coronavirus vaccines will be given out from Tuesday as hospitals start the biggest ever vaccination programme.

There are 50 hubs in the first wave, including United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

The Pfizer vaccine is typically delivered by a simple injection in the shoulder. It needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.

People aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers, will be the first to receive the jab, along with NHS workers who are at higher risk.

Hospitals will also begin inviting over 80s in for a jab and work with care home providers to book their staff in to vaccination clinics.

Any appointments not used for these groups will be used for healthcare workers who are at highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19. All those vaccinated will need a booster jab 21 days later.

In addition, GPs and other primary care staff will be put on standby to start delivering the jab. A small number of GP-led primary care networks will begin doing so during the week beginning December 14, with more practices joining on a phased basis this month and in the coming months.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Despite the huge complexities, hospitals will kickstart the first phase of the largest scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history from Tuesday. The first tranche of vaccine deliveries will be landing at hospitals by Monday in readiness.

“The NHS has a strong record of delivering large scale vaccination programmes – from the flu jab, HPV vaccine and lifesaving MMR jabs – hardworking staff will once again rise to the challenge to protect the most vulnerable people from this awful disease.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added that “this coming week will be an historic moment as we begin vaccination against COVID-19”.

The government, through the Vaccine Taskforce, has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as part of 357 million doses procured of seven vaccine candidates in total.