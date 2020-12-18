Imps players spread Christmas cheer with gifts at fans’ doorsteps

Lincoln City players surprised fans at their doorsteps with gifts for Christmas this week as part of a campaign to combat loneliness.

Players from the football club and staff from the Lincoln City Foundation played the role of Santa on Thursday for people involved in the ‘Tackling Loneliness Together’ project.

This project aims to support older people in the community who may be feeling vulnerable or isolated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

First team players Remy Howarth, Tom Hopper, Anthony Scully and Zach Elbouzedi were on hand to deliver festive hampers across Lincoln to loyal Imps fans.

The hampers were filled with local Christmas treats that were sourced by Lincolnshire Co-op and funded by Western Power Distribution.

Remy Howarth said: “It was amazing handing out the presents to everyone involved in the project, and hearing some of the stories from the fans as well.

“Everyone is raring to get back to the stadium with us, and I cannot wait to experience the atmosphere when we are all together again.”

Kirsten Parslow, Health and Wellbeing Officer at the Lincoln City Foundation said: “We recognise that whilst Christmas is traditionally a time for togetherness, it can also be quite an isolating time for many.

“This could especially be the case this year as measures to keep people safe due to COVID-19 will still be in place.

“Therefore, we really wanted to do something which will help spread some extra cheer and raise a few smiles in the run up to Christmas.”