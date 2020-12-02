Lincoln strongman plans mammoth team charity challenge

A strongman from Lincoln will be raising money for charity by carrying a 150kg yoke four miles in the city.

Dave Johnson has built up a large reputation in Lincoln for his regular feats of strength in the name of charity.

In previous years, he has pulled trucks dressed as Santa, dragged a 53-seater coach and deadlifted an Audi A4.

This year, he along with three other strongmen will aim to carry a 150kg yoke four miles each at the disused car park of Better Gym on Tritton Road in Lincoln.

It will take place on Saturday, December 12, with a 1.30pm start time, and the event will respect the up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines.

Dave, Justin Beedham, Andy Bainbridge and Zigmunds Zemitis will look to complete the challenge in aid of the Salvation Army, as well as Bearded Fisherman Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

Dave told The Lincolnite that he didn’t want the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to halt his plans, but it hasn’t been plain sailing for him.

His original plan was to attempt ‘The 12 Truck Pulls of Christmas’, where he aimed to dress as Santa and pull a 12 tonne truck 12 meters every day for 12 days.

That plan wasn’t able to go ahead, but Dave didn’t give up and has instead gone with the yoke challenge instead.

He said: “It is going to be difficult to get anything done with the current situation, but I’ve been doing the Christmas challenges for about five or so years, so I’m not willing to stop for this.

“Coronavirus will not prevent the right thing being done and common decency. It seems recently the world has forgotten the importance of people standing together and supporting those who need it.”

To donate to the fundraisers, click the link for either the Salvation Army or the Bearded Fisherman Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.