Lincolnshire chippy selling world’s biggest pig in blanket
The hog in a duvet is two feet long
You’ve heard of pigs in blankets, well how about hog in a duvet? That is what is being offered at a chip shop in Cleethorpes.
Papa’s Fish and Chips, which has restaurants in Hull, Cleethorpes (pier), Scarborough and York, will introduce the two foot deep fried pig in blanket at its restaurants from December 4.
It is being advertised as the world’s largest battered pig in blanket, a festive twist on a battered sausage standing at over 60 centimetres.
The supersized product will cost £3.99, with all proceeds made from selling the hog in a duvet going to Cash For Kids, a charity that supports children affected by poverty, abuse and neglect.
It will be served in festive wrapping paper, in case the fact that you’re eating a massive pig in blanket doesn’t help you feel Christmassy.
The hog in a duvet will be sold at all Papa’s restaurants and is available for click and collect.
Papa’s Fish and Chips posted the announcement to its Facebook page on Thursday, showing the size of one of the sausages in a frier.