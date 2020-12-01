Pandora to reopen Lincoln store
Back with a bang, independently
The Pandora store on Lincoln High Street will reopen independently this week, after its partnership with John Greed ended.
The 13-year relationship between John Greed and Pandora ended in February 2019, which caused the shop to temporarily close.
It then shut earlier than expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now set to make a return.
Pandora will now reopen its doors as an owned and operated store on the High Street on Saturday, December 5, selling its Christmas collection as well as other signature items.
Signs have been put up outside the shop, stating: “Our exciting new store is opening soon.”
It means that there are now two Pandora sites in Lincoln, after one was opened inside the Waterside Shopping Centre in June.
The Lincoln branch will also be offering a click-and-collect service after a successful trial in selected UK stores.
A spokesperson for Pandora UK said: “Designed for those who feel uncomfortable or who are unable to shop online, the service will allow customers to place jewellery orders directly with stores via email and phone.
“Orders will then be available to collect from their chosen store at an agreed time.
“The new initiative will support both store teams and our franchise and O&O network during this difficult time, whilst also mitigating queues when the lockdown lifts.”