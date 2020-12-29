People need to reach out for support, as Lincoln counsellor sees anxiety and depression increase during pandemic
Anxiety and depression during lockdowns
A Lincoln counsellor launched his own support service during the coronavirus pandemic and has seen an increase in demand in recent months.
Steven Lean, 42, started Lincoln Counselling in April after spending eight years training and working in the industry. The counselling focuses on areas including anxiety, depression and relationship concerns.
In recent months, Steven said he has seen a big increase in people needing support, partly caused by being allowed or not allowed to see others during the pandemic which created anxiety and depression. He has seen around 80 people a month in his service since around August.
Lincoln Counselling is based at Greetwell Place in Lincoln and can be accessed via the website or by emailing [email protected].
It is available seven days a week from 9am to 9pm and is priced between £35 and £65 depending what is required. Counselling for individuals starts at £35 and for couples at £55.
Counselling is also available for businesses to help them support their staff.
Steven worked in drug rehabilitation in Devon eight years ago before moving into the volunteer sector and working for organisations such as Red Cross, as well as in mental health units.
He also worked abroad with homeless children in Morocco and the Philippines.
He told The Lincolnite: “What I’ve seen is an increase in demand for counselling, specifically with anxiety, depression and relationship concerns.
“We have seen much change in how we function as individuals, as families and as a society during this COVID pandemic.
“Much of this change presents itself as confusion of what and who we are, creating pressures that weren’t that before. The distractions of old have disappeared.
“I see that counsellors will play a critical role in how children and adults come to terms with uncertainty having had old plans stripped away from under all of us. There are many counsellors out there and companies trying to offer support, please reach out.”
Steven added that the main feedback he has had so far has been positive about the openness of his service.