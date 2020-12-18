UTC to host reduced capacity January open event
Hourly slots to ensure social distancing
Students in year 9 and year 11 can now apply to join Lincoln’s only specialist college for science and engineering in September 2021. On Tuesday 5th January the UTC will open its doors to prospective families between 10am-4pm.
Principal of Lincoln UTC, John Morrison, said: “Under ordinary circumstances we look forward to welcoming a large number of families into the UTC for various Open Events throughout the year. Staff and students alike are proud to be part of the UTC and thoroughly enjoy sharing that passion with visitors.
However, to maintain the safety of everyone involved our January Open Day will be very different to previous events. Hourly time slots are extremely limited and will be offered on a first come first served basis to ensure that social distancing can be maintained at all times. Face masks will be compulsory and visitors will follow a clear route around the building to avoid congestion.
The best way for prospective students to find out more about the UTC is to visit and it is important that they still have the chance to do this prior to applying to join us. We are not selective, but we are not for everyone. The UTC provides a unique opportunity to study a highly specialist STEM curriculum and is very different from an ‘ordinary’ secondary school.”
Sign up for the event here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/january-open-day-tickets-124702473455 or call 01522 775990 to book a personal tour. For more information visit www.lincolnutc.co.uk or email [email protected].