Wanted duo charged after Lincoln robberies

A man and woman wanted over a spate of recent robberies in Lincoln have been charged by police with a total of 19 offences.

Lincolnshire Police published a wanted appeal earlier this month for David Enright, 37, and Danielle Mitchell, 35, saying they were concerned at the ongoing risk the pair pose towards the vulnerable people in the local community.

Enright and Mitchell were later arrested at an address in Lincoln on Thursday, December 17 in connection with robberies and burglaries in the city. The police investigation relates to offences against vulnerable people between October 1 and December 8 this year.

Enright, of no fixed address, was charged with a total of 11 offences relating to robbery, theft, harassment and burglary.

Mitchell, of Victoria Street in Lincoln, was charged with eight offences relating to robbery, burglary, theft and harassment.

The duo were remanded in prison on Saturday, December 19 until their next court hearing. A date for their trial has not yet been confirmed.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said: “We are committed to protecting the public of Lincoln and we are pleased that we have been able to secure these charges against Enright and Mitchell.

“If anyone else has any information that can assist our investigation, I would encourage them to contact us by calling 101.”