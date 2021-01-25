£500k cannabis grow found in derelict Lincolnshire industrial unit

A huge cannabis grow worth around half a million pounds has been found at an abandoned industrial unit in Billingborough.

Police searched the property on West Road on Monday, January 18 and found cannabis with a street value of approximately £500,000.

An investigation to find who is responsible for the operation has been launched.

A 27-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with the weed farm, but has since been released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police with the case, call 101 and quote incident 150 of January 18.

If you wish to make a report anonymously, police encourage you to contact Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111.