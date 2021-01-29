COVID fines for Durham hare coursers who travelled to Lincolnshire

Their three hour journey was met with fines

Three COVID fines and dispersal notices have been issued to hare coursers in Heckington who had travelled from Durham.

Police intercepted a car at East Heckington service station at 7.30am on Thursday that had three men and dogs inside.

The three men told officers that they were on their way to walk their dogs, but were issued with COVID fines and dispersal notices after having travelled three hours from Durham.

Due to being first time offenders, the fine issued was £200 per person, but will be cut to £100 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

In a tweet about the incident, Lincolnshire Police Specials said: “Can’t think what they were doing here with their dogs”, implying that the group were on their way to hare course in the county.