Five more join Lincolnshire Police’s most wanted list

The latest top ten most wanted in the county

Lincolnshire Police have refreshed their list of most wanted criminals in the county, with five new people on their radar.

Since their initial list of Lincolnshire’s ten most wanted people in December, five culprits now been found.

The other five from the list, Mark Gibbins, Stephen Pickering, Abdul Bakhtar, Marius Dumitru and Kyle O’Conner, are still on the run from officers.

They have been joined by five new cases, for charges including knife possession, domestic assault and a sexual offence.

Andy Cox, detective chief superintendent of Lincolnshire Police, told The Lincolnite: “We maintain our relentless day and night 24/7 approach to locate our most wanted suspects.

“We recognise that every day these people remain at large is a day which leaves them able to commit more crime and impact on victims and more broadly the community.

“We ask the public who have information which may assist our efforts to share this information with us.

“We also encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in.”

The outstanding suspects are:

Mark Gibbins, 53

Mark Gibbins is still wanted by police in connection with a sexual offences inquiry in the Boston area in July.

Officers think he may be using different names and using homeless hostels to stay hidden.

Incident reference: 20000002978

Stephen Pickering, 45

Also known as Stephen Drury, Pickering is wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to drugs possession and traffic offences.

It is believed that Stephen could be in the Spalding area, but police have been unable to track him down for almost six months.

Incident reference: 20000391592

Abdul Bakhtar, 38

Bakhtar is wanted in connection with an assault on Lincoln High Street, in which a man suffered serious injuries, on November 27.

Incident reference: 20000629395

Marius Dumitru, 23

The 23-year-old is still on the run from officers and is wanted in connection with breaching bail offences.

Incident reference: 18000548488

Sebastian Joaoa (Lucas), 34

Sebastian is wanted in connection with an assault in Skegness in December.

Incident reference: 20000635835

Dominykas Vaisvilla, 33

The 33-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Boston area.

Incident reference: 2000364720

Idris Williams, 43

Williams is wanted by officers after a domestic assault and criminal damage in Gainsborough.

Incident reference: 2000423885

Cameron Hoyle, 37

Police are on the lookout for Cameron Hoyle in connection with possession of a knife in Lincoln.

Incident reference: 21000032698

Hamza El Haddad (Milo), 24

Wanted for breaching bail conditions which relate to possession of Class B drugs.

Incident reference: 20000686888

Kyle O’Conner, 28

Kyle, the fifth person to reappear on the list, is wanted in connection with a theft offence from December.

Incident reference: 20000687536

If you know the whereabouts of any of these men, officers are urging you to contact them by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting the relevant incident number.