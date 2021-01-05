Greater Lincolnshire lockdown: 316 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on Tuesday

There have been 316 new coronavirus cases and 16 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as the third national lockdown started.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 238 new cases in Lincolnshire, 52 in North Lincolnshire and 26 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, 12 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and four in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including seven at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 60,916 to 2,774,479 while deaths rose by 830 to 76,305.

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister announced that England will go back into lockdown for the third time – here’s what the new lockdown means for you.

Lincolnshire should expect a difficult six weeks ahead after the “game changer” COVID mutation led to the government declaring a national lockdown until March at the earliest, say health bosses.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has declared a critical incident at Lincoln County Hospital due to the “large number of patients requiring admission,” but that has been stood down this afternoon.

A Lincoln school said that pupils must stay at home unless both parents are key workers.

Some good news: Lincolnshire is among the first counties in the UK to be offered the newly approved Oxford vaccine for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at around 5pm as England’s lockdown could last until March.

In national news, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that a £4.6 billion grant will be given to UK businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to support and protect jobs.

GCSE and A-level exams will not go ahead in their usual form with education secretary, Gavin Williamson, working with the qualifications regulator to confirm alternative arrangements.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 4 according to the government’s dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, January 5 39,603 cases (up 316) 26,945 in Lincolnshire (up 238)

6,408 in North Lincolnshire (up 52)

6,250 in North East Lincolnshire (up 26) 1,495 deaths (up 16) 1,053 from Lincolnshire (up 12)

234 from North Lincolnshire (up four)

208 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 892 hospital deaths (up eight) 530 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up seven)

23 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

338 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 2,774,479 UK cases, 76,305 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.