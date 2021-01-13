Lincoln takeaway shut down after COVID breaches

A Lincoln takeaway has shut down after it breached COVID restrictions.

USA Fried Chicken on Corporation Street was caught by Lincolnshire Police in breach of both coronavirus and licensing legislation.

It happened in September 2020 when takeaways were allowed to open and allow guests in as long as they were COVID-compliant and closed at the 10pm curfew.

Lincolnshire Police discovered the premises open with customers inside beyond the 10pm closure time introduced by the government on September 24, repeatedly over four weeks.

Police also reported face coverings weren’t being worn by staff or public and the takeaway had not been made a COVID safe environment.

Sergeant Kim Enderby, Alcohol Licensing Manager for Lincolnshire Police, said: “USA Fried Chicken failed to implement the changes introduced by the government on September 24, 2020.

“They then continued to ignore them for over a month, despite repeated warnings and offers of assistance from both Lincolnshire Police and City of Lincoln Council’s environmental health team.

“I visited the premises on October 2, 2020, a week after the introduction of the 10pm closure time for businesses of this type – they were open past 10pm and had implemented nothing.

“Had they followed the simple rules to stop the spread of this deadly virus, they would not have lost their licence.”

He added: “The decision of the council to revoke the licence sends a powerful deterrent message to licensed premises in the weeks ahead — follow the guidance, stick to the legislation and operate safely.”

There is a 21-day appeal process but if no appeal is submitted then the revocation comes into force.

City of Lincoln Council have said the decision notice has yet to be issued after the licensing committee decision on January 7, therefore, are unable to provide a comment at this time.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The revocation removes their late night refreshment licence – which means they have to cease trading at 11pm. With a late night refreshment licence you can sell warm food and drinks between 11pm and 5am.”

They added: “We understand the business has ceased trading altogether.”