Lincolnshire Police crack down on lockdown enforcement

Mixed households collecting fast food and a driver on a road trip visiting football grounds across the country have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Lincolnshire this weekend.

Lincolnshire Police Sergeant Dan McCormack was in Grantham on Sunday and said: “COVID-19 fines issued to people who think it’s acceptable to collect fast food together whilst living in different households and sharing the same vehicles with no masks.”

McCormack’s colleague Sergeant Mike Templeman fined a man in Lincoln on Saturday, January 9 and gave him the “strongest words of advice”.

He said: “Vehicle stopped as it was registered in Chesterfield. Driver stated he was having a road trip to football grounds across the country having left Chesterfield yesterday (Friday, January 8). You simply couldn’t make it up!”

Lincoln Police also sent officers to reports of another coronavirus breach last week at a house full of people cutting up big amounts of class A drugs in Lincoln.

They said: “Numerous runners from the property, but CID officers gave chase and were able to apprehend at least one offender.

“Response officers from C group also attended along with PC Wray from our centre team.

“Arrests for assault of an emergency worker and concern in the supply of class A. Huge amounts of drugs recovered. Some suspects still outstanding.”

Lincolnshire Police issued 367 COVID-19 enforcement fines since the start of the pandemic (between March and December last year, read story)

The largest fine so far handed out by Lincolnshire Police was £10,000 to a Lincoln student who held a party attended by up to 100 people.