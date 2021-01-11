Rapid COVID testing coming to Lincoln and Boston

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be introduced in Lincoln and Boston, the districts with the 2nd and 3rd highest infection rates in Lincolnshire after South Kesteven.

These tests should take less than 15 minutes to administer, and results should appear in under an hour.

Final plans are currently being put in place, and confirmation of testing sites is expected this week.

The government hopes testing will protect people most at risk in the county, using rapid turnaround tests supplied by NHS Test and Trace.

Sites will be easily accessible for people using lateral flow testing through usual nose and throat swabs.

If the response to the lateral flow testing is positive, people will be given a further PCR test with results known within 24 hours.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is a massive boost for Lincolnshire’s testing plans, running alongside the rollout of vaccines for our most vulnerable residents and critical support staff.

“Using local knowledge and expertise, it will mean testing for all people in some areas, whether they have symptoms or not, with easy access to additional local testing sites being finalised in Lincoln and Boston.

“Many people may not be showing symptoms but will be carrying the virus so this will help identify these hidden infections and slow the rate of transmissions.”