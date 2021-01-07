Scunthorpe sign Bolton defender on loan
He also represented England at youth level
Scunthorpe United have signed central defender George Taft on loan from fellow League Two club Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.
The six foot three defender has made a total of 184 senior appearances during his career, including five in all competitions since signing for Bolton last summer.
The 27-year-old began his career with hometown club Leicester City in 2011 and progressed through the academy.
During his time with the Foxes, he spent time on loan at Kettering Town and York City, as well as at Swedish club Karlstad BK.
Taft, has also represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 levels, then moved to Burton Albion in 2014.
After two seasons with Burton and a loan spell at Cambridge United he move to Mansfield Town.
Following further loan spells at Cambridge, he moved there permanently in 2018 for two years before joining Bolton in July 2020.
Scunthorpe return to action with a home league match against Bradford City on Saturday, January 9.