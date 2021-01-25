St Giles murder: Two arrested over Lincoln boy’s death

Police believe it was an isolated incident

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested after the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln.

Police were called to Geneva Avenue in the St Giles area in Lincoln just after 10pm on Friday, January 22 and the boy was found unwell at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead a short time later, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

A 32-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

A 30-year-old woman from Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death.

Both the man and the woman remain in custody and the police investigation is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a really tragic incident and my thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of this young boy.

“We have a number of enquiries that are ongoing and we’re working hard to establish exactly what caused his death, but I am confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is a shocking and sad case and I appreciate our local communities will be concerned about what has happened and I want to make clear that we are working diligently through the details of this incident and have a number of officers devoted to the investigation.

“We have several officers in the area and if you would like to talk to them, or pass on any information, please do feel free to talk to them.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 472 of 22/02/2021

Alternatively, it can also be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.