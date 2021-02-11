165 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

165,971 coronavirus vaccines so far in Lincolnshire

There have been 165 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday and 13 COVID-related deaths.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 115 new cases in Lincolnshire, and 25 each in North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire.

On Thursdayy, 11 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths, including four at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

On Thursday, national cases increased by 13,494 to 3,998,655, deaths rose by 678 to 114,851 while COVID first jab numbers hit 13,509,108.

In other news, weekly data released on Thursday shows 165,971 coronavirus jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 7 – up by 38,365 on the previous week.

However that figure is 1,841 fewer than the previous week’s 40,206 recorded doses.

Thousands of NHS patients across the country that are suffering from COVID-19 will now have access to new life-saving treatment.

The government has announced the rollout of an anti-inflammatory drug called tocilizumab, which is used for treating rheumatoid arthritis.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said it is still “too early” to know whether summer holidays can go ahead. He added there was still “a lot of uncertainty” but ministers were doing everything possible. Mr Hancock also outlined plans for NHS reform which will see health and care services can work more closely together. The proposals will follow the NHS long-term plan and Mr Hancock told MPs the pandemic had made them more urgent. However, opponents have questioned the timing of the move.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, February 11 50,390 cases (up 165) 35,513 in Lincolnshire (up 115)

7,655 in North Lincolnshire (up 25)

7,222 in North East Lincolnshire (up 25) 1,982 deaths (up 13) 1,447 from Lincolnshire (up 11)

293 from North Lincolnshire (up 1)

242 from North East Lincolnshire (up 1) of which 1,164 hospital deaths (up six) 720 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

37 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

406 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 3,998,655 UK cases, 114,851 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.