237 new homes planned for Louth
Down from 250 last year
Plans for 237 new homes on land off Brackenborough Road in Louth are set to be approved next week by East Lindsey councillors.
The plans were originally submitted at the end of 2019 to build 250 homes in the area, but this has since been reduced to 237.
Planning documents described the site as “controversial”. It lies alongside the north-eastern edge of the developed part of Louth, measuring 9.7 hectares in size.
Applicants Gleeson Regeneration Ltd & Metacre Ltd proposed a mix of two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached homes of a variety of designs and all of two-storey height – 25% being affordable housing.
The development will include garages, attenuation ponds, open space, a children’s play area, a pumping station and a sub station.
171 homes were originally approved for the area in December 2018. Previously, 500 homes were proposed in 2016 and 480 homes were refused in January 2018 on the site.
Louth Town Council have objected to the proposed 237 new homes, arguing numbers should stay at 171, or it would result in loss of privacy.
Public objections to the development included a lack of residential amenities, loss of wildlife, traffic issues, loss of light and overlooking.
Plans will go before East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, February 25 for a final decision.