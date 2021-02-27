Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in February

Two Lincolnshire criminals sentenced to a combined total of 40 years in prison for sickening sex offences against children were among those jailed in Lincolnshire in February.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county.

In addition, William Clawson was arrested this month and recalled to prison after a fourth time on the run from police.

Timothy Mawer

Former Lincoln area badminton coach Timothy Mawer, 52, was jailed for 20 years after grooming and then carrying out “vile” sexual assaults on young boys over an 18-year period.

See the full story here

Philip Beaumont

Philip Beaumont, 62, was jailed for 19 years after being convicted of 20 sex offences against young children in Lincolnshire.

See the full story here

Pawel Relowicz

Butcher and serial sex offender Pawel Relowicz, who raped and murdered University of Hull student Libby Squire, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years in prison. Her body was found near Grimsby Docks.

See the full story here

Grimsby robbers

Grimsby trio Wayne Price, Robert Mobbs, and Adrian Mobbs were sentenced to a combined total of over 13 years in jail after a robbery in Grimsby.

See the full story here

Martin Ashmore

Sleaford man Martin Ashmore, 58, was described by Nottinghamshire Police as a “manipulative and predatory” offender after being jailed for six years and nine months for indecently assaulting two girls in the early to mid-1990s.

See the full story here

Claire Parker

A BMW driver who caused a double fatal collision when she overtook a line of traffic at an estimated 80mph and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

This isn’t the first time Claire Parker has been in prison as she was previously jailed for hosting dog fights.

See the full story of her latest sentence here

Daniel Noddings

A driver caused devastating injuries to a Lincolnshire police officer when she went to help him after he was found slumped over his steering wheel in a supermarket car park. Daniel Noddings, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and four months.

See the full story here

Paul Hayes

Paul Hayes, 46, was jailed for three years after an assault in a village pub near Spalding left Mark Hatcher with brain damage and still in a coma.

See the full story here

Steve Chapman

Steve Chapman, 51, was jailed for 32 months after pleading guilty to a sexual assault by penetration.

See the full story here

Calvin Gatford

Lincoln man Calvin Gatford, 50, was jailed for 30 months after being found with a stash of lethal explosives in his city centre flat.

See the full story here

Svajunas Navagruckas

The ringleader of an illegal cigarettes smuggling plot at a Lincoln farm was jailed. Svajunas Navagruckas, 51, was one of HMRC’s most wanted tax fugitives and was sentenced to 28 months in prison, three years after he flew to Lithuania to avoid the investigation.

See the full story here

Louise Wallace and Michael Rowe

Grandmother Louise Wallace, 36, who ran a cocaine dealing operation from her Stamford home was jailed for 28 months.

Michael Rowe, 43, admitted supplying cocaine and possession of the drug. He was jailed for 18 months.

See the full story here

Mark Elsworth

Mark Elsworth was jailed for 18 months for terrifying his neighbours with his behaviour, but he is likely to be released immediately because of the length of time he was remanded in custody.

See the full story here

Corey-Lea Dixon

Corey-Lea Dixon, 26, was jailed for 12 months for downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

See the full story here

Richard Cross

Lincoln man Richard Cross, 43, was jailed for a year after being involved in a 75-mile police pursuit in a car he had taken for a test drive.

See the full story here