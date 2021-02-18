Conservation works to begin at Lincoln’s St Mary’s Guildhall

The council wants to preserve the 12th century building

Initial works to conserve St Mary’s Guildhall off Lincoln High Street will begin in order to maintain its heritage.

City of Lincoln Council hopes that any works will help bring the 12th century building back to a structurally stable condition.

It comes after funding from the council and Historic England as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, which utilises £95 million of nationwide government funding.

A consultant has been brought in to look at the Guildhall’s building performance, as well as settlement, drainage works and structural movement.

St Mary’s Guildhall is thought to have been built in 1157, before being sold by Henry III’s butler, Michael de la Burne, to the guild of St Mary of Lincoln in 1251.

It was used as the headquarters of the Great Guild of St Mary, Lincoln’s most important guild, and was used as a maltings between 1251 and 1547.

In 1547, the building was passed into the ownership of City of Lincoln Council, and is currently tenanted by Lincoln Civic Trust.

It is unclear when these works will commence, but the project is expected to be imminent.

Cllr Neil Murray, portfolio holder for economic growth and historic environment advocate at the council said: “Despite being tenanted by the Lincoln Civic Trust, this building is currently vacant and at risk.

“Its current condition is preventing this important building from fulfilling its potential and threatening the architectural and historic significance of the site and this is something we are looking to rectify.

“Once these initial works are complete, this will give us a better idea of future works needed to ensure the conservation of the site.

“St Mary’s Guildhall is said to be the only survivor from the small group of the king’s town houses which existed in several major towns and historic sites such as this are greatly important to the city.”