Council submits £6m plans for Sutton on Sea Colonnade

A decision is expected in May

East Lindsey District Council submitted for planning consent a £6 million plan to redevelop the Sutton on Sea Colonnade into a modern space.

The initial draft designs were revealed in early 2020 and the latest have taken into account responses from the public consultation.

All major features from the first drafts remain, including a new multi-use building that holds a cafe, restaurant, gallery and exhibition space, as well as new beach huts.

Visitors and residents will also be able to enjoy heated seating areas designed around existing features such as Pleasure Gardens.

There will also be a small number of new commercial kiosks, potentially to attract new business opportunities in the area.

This may include cycling hire, storage and maintenance, or other recreational uses.

The new look Colonnade will offer space for additional pop-up trading, plus events, all year round, should approval be granted.

A decision is expected to be made in May 2021, after going through the routine planning process.

Work is now currently underway towards preparing the site for redevelopment, including removing the existing structure there.

Progress has been made possible by £500,000 of accelerated funding given to East Lindsey District Council as part of the Towns Fund.

It is hoped that the Colonnade will be given around £4.2 million in funding, going towards total project costs of an estimated £6.1 million.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for coastal economy at ELDC, said: “The Colonnade project is something that we’ve been working on for some time and the submission of these plans is a major milestone.

“I’m pleased to see a final design that takes into account the extensive community consultation we’ve undertaken and I know the new structure can bring with it long-lasting benefits for Sutton on Sea.

“As well as providing a replacement Colonnade, it’ll bring some fantastic new facilities to the town, serving as an asset for local residents and a draw for visitors from further afield.”