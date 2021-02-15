Daisy Made reopens for takeaway ice cream

From the cafe or via the drive-through

A popular Lincoln farm attraction that sells fresh home made ice cream is back open for takeaway and drive-through.

Daisy Made Farm on Lincoln Road in Skellingthorpe will reopen daily between 10am-5pm from Monday, February 15.

It will provide a takeaway service from its cafe and drive-through, serving ice cream, hot and cold drinks and some food items. However, the cafe menu is not available at this time.

The rest of the site remains closed, including the play area, crazy golf, and indoor and outdoor seating, to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Daisy Made Farm said: “We are providing real dairy ice cream, take home packs, fresh ground Stokes coffees, hot & cold drinks and some food items (cake, sausage rolls etc).

“We politely request that all customers respect restrictions and observe government guidance to ensure everyones safety.”