Duchess of Rutland opens up about stately homes challenges in new podcast

The Duchess of Rutland has launched a new podcast about the lifestyle and heritage that comes with living in and owning a stately home.

The new podcast, titled Duchess will see Emma Manners, the 11th Duchess of Rutland speak to other custodian women who live inside some of Britain’s most iconic and historic stately homes.

The Duchess herself, 57, resides in Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, with her husband David Manners, the Duke of Rutland.

In the podcast, the listeners will hear real stories from the people who live the life of a Downton Abbey character, in real life.

The fireside chats will see Emma, Duchess of Rutland visit some of the country’s most important homes and discuss the history, heritage and pressures of these buildings.

The idea was the brainchild of the Duchess’ eldest daughter, Lady Violet Manners, who came up with the idea while studying at UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

So far, on the podcast’s two episodes, the guests have been Demetra Lindsay of Hedingham Castle in Essex, and Lady Emma Ingilby of Ripley Castle in North Yorkshire.

Emma Manners, the 11th Duchess of Rutland, said: “I’m eager to share just what remarkable women are at the helm of the stately homes around the UK and the work they get up to behind those doors as custodians of British heritage.

“I know all too well the hard work it takes and the work we do day to day to find the delicate balance between preservation and transformation.”

You can listen to Duchess on most streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play.