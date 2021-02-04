Fake school TikTok account shut down

A bogus TikTok account claiming to be a Lincoln primary school and asking pupils to send clips wearing their school uniform has been shut down.

Mr Kelwick, Headteacher at Westgate Academy, sent a letter to parents and carers earlier this week saying the social media account had “not been created by anyone related to the school staff and as such is not connected to our organisation”.

He tried to contact TikTok around 12 times since the page was brought to his attention by some Year 6 pupils two weeks ago.

The page used the school logo of Westgate Academy and had 12 followers, but it had not published any videos.

Before the page was removed, Mr Kelwick hit out at TikTok and told BBC Look North: “I am angry and frustrated, that is pupil’s safety at risk and they just don’t seem to care.”

TikTok has since said it has shut down the page “for violating our rules around impersonation”.

In a statement, the company told the BBC: “We are constantly enhancing our safety policies and features to ensure that TikTok can continue to be a safe and fun home for creative expression.”

Mr Kelwick said: “I would like to thank our parents and pupils and the public for putting pressure on TikTok to remove this fake account.

“I hope that TikTok uses this as a learning and development point within their own practices and becomes proactive in working with schools, colleges and police to ensure that all children are safeguarded and protected in the future.”