Golden Cadbury’s egg fetches record price at Lincolnshire auction

A rare historic Cadbury’s egg from a 1980’s treasure hunt, which is covered in 22 carat gold, sold at auction for £37,000.

The Cadbury’s Conundrum egg, created in 1983 by the Queen’s official jeweller, was auctioned by Batemans of Stamford on Friday, February 19.

It soared beyond pre-sale estimates of around £15,000-£20,000, and was eventually sold for an incredible £37,200.

The egg was a unique, secret prize at the end of a national Creme Egg treasure hunt, in which 12 caskets containing scrolls were hidden across the country.

This particular egg was an extra special 13th egg, based on the book in which the clues for the hunt were kept, Don Shaw’s Conundrum.

Batemans of Stamford first sold the egg on July 1, 2017 for a then house record price of £17,200, with the total price going above £20,000 when including the 20% buyer’s premium.

The owner who bought the egg had taken part in the original hunt in the 1980s, and got to finally hold onto the treasured piece for himself until he died in 2020.

His family then contacted Batemans to auction the egg once again, and it has broken its own auction house record.

Managing Director Greg Bateman said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have sold this unique golden egg for another house record, and are so pleased for the vendors who trusted us to sell the egg for them.

“We hope the new buyer enjoys this incredible piece of confectionary history for decades to come, and we can’t wait to see if any more of the original twelve come to light – any current owners know where to find us!”