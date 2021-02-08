Lincoln
February 8, 2021 3.02 pm

In pictures: Lincoln enjoying the snow

Cold but fun day for many
The snowfall in Lincoln prompted some people to get their sledges out. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Building snowmen, sledging and dog walking are just some of the ways people in Lincoln tried to enjoy the snow on Monday.

A blanket of snow fell in the city during the day before it started to clear up by the afternoon, but the adverse weather conditions could continue for up to three days.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow is expected to run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Building snowmen was popular too, including of the miniature variety. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Another snowman attempt. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It has already caused difficult driving conditions and Lincolnshire Police said on Monday morning it had already dealt with over 30 collisions and 18 hazards so far on the county’s roads.

The weather also forced over 25 schools in the county to close and this number has now risen to more than 30.

Some dogs enjoyed the Lincoln snow too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln Cathedral in the snow. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are also currently five flood warnings and 20 alerts affecting Lincolnshire, according to the government’s Flood Information Service.

