Injured man found under Pelham Bridge in Lincoln

He has been taken to hospital

Police have cordoned off Pelham Bridge staircases after an injured man was found underneath it early on Monday morning.

Officers were alerted at around 6am on Monday morning, and attended a report of a man being found on the road underneath Pelham Bridge in Lincoln.

The man has been taken to hospital with injuries, and police are investigating the circumstances as the cause and extent still remains unknown.

This incident hasn’t affected the roads, with traffic still flowing in the area, but pedestrian access has been limited by the police cordon.

This is a breaking story and we will publish more details when we get them.