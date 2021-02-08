It’s slowing down: 410 COVID cases and 11 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend

There have been 410 new coronavirus cases and 11 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, compared to 524 cases and 18 deaths the previous weekend.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 299 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 60 in North Lincolnshire and 51 in North East Lincolnshire.

By the end of Sunday, nine deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 3,945,680, while deaths rose to 112,465.

Over the weekend, more than 12 million people in the UK have now had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, after 550,000 first jabs were administered on Saturday. The government is aiming to offer first doses to 15 million people in the top four priority groups by February 15. The minister responsible for the coronavirus vaccine rollout has suggested annual jabs or a “booster in the autumn” could be required to combat new variants of the disease. Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News he is “confident” the UK will hit its “tough target” of offering everybody over 50 a coronavirus jab by May. Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he said that at one point on Saturday, the UK was administering COVID-19 jabs at a rate of almost 1,000 per minute. Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has slightly risen over the weekend with five of the nine districts seeing an increase. As of Sunday, South Holland was ranked in the top 100 highest infection rates in the UK with 275.7 per 100,000 of the population, up from 259.9 on Friday. Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to February 7:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, February 7 49,685 cases (up 410) 34,998 in Lincolnshire (up 299)

7,554 in North Lincolnshire (up 60)

7,133 in North East Lincolnshire (up 51) 1,941 deaths (up 11) 1,412 from Lincolnshire (up nine)

290 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

239 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,146 hospital deaths (up six) 711 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up five)

37 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

397 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 3,945,680 cases, 112,465 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.