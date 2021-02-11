Libby Squire’s killer found guilty of rape and murder

He raped her, killed her and dumped her body in the river

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder and rape of a student whose body was found in the Humber Estuary between Cleethorpes and Grimsby Docks in 2019.

Libby Squire, 21, went missing in Hull after a night out with friends on January 31, 2019, in which she was refused entry to a nightclub.

A nationwide search and rescue mission began to try and find her, before her body was eventually found in the Humber Estuary, close to Spurn Point, seven weeks later on March 20.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, was convicted of murder and rape by a jury after a 13-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Relowicz, a father of two and meat plant worker, had previous sexual offence convictions against his name, and prosecutors said he had been “sexually excited” by the killing.

The court heard that Libby was in an intoxicated state when she met Relowicz on the night she went missing, with CCTV footage showing him driving around the Beverley Road area of Hull.

Relowicz will now face sentencing on Friday, February 12.

Gerry Wareham, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Relowicz robbed a young and vibrant woman of her life and her future. His actions have left her family and friends devastated.

“Relowicz invented a web of lies to explain his actions that night, insisting throughout that he had tried to help Libby find her way home.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Far from being a good Samaritan, Relowicz preyed upon her, he took advantage of her vulnerable and distressed state and then he raped and murdered her.

“I cannot begin to imagine the suffering Libby’s family are enduring. I can only hope that today’s verdict can bring them some measure of comfort. Our thoughts remain with them.”

PC Ruth Champion, who led the search for Libby Squire for Humberside Police, has reflected on the efforts that went in to finding her.

PC Champion said: “The commitment and sheer determination shown from the people of Hull never went unnoticed.

“We saw many nearby residents assisting in the search, alongside the 50 officers who were deployed to Libby’s last know whereabouts.

“This became a massive team effort, with every member of our force involved in some way.

“At the height of the search, there was over 100 officers deployed to search for Libby at one time, with this including a mix of special constables, new recruits, response officers, neighbourhood officers and PCSOs.

“At times, we even had off duty police officers and staff assisting in every way they could. I know that everyone really took Libby into their hearts and wanted to do anything in their power to try and find her.”